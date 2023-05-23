Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized In Hudson Valley: 'Not Random Act,' Police Say

The incident happened on Sunday, May 21 just after 7:30 p.m., when officers responded to the area of Sherman Avenue and McKinley Street in Peekskill for a report of shots fired, according to Peekskill Police.

Once they arrived at the scene, police found a 53-year-old victim with numerous gunshot wounds in the area of Welcher Avenue and Washington Street. Officers then immediately gave them medical aid before they were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are still being treated.

It is currently believed that both the victim and suspect knew each other and that "this was not a random act," the department said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

