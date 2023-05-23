Mostly Cloudy 63°

SHARE

Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized In Hudson Valley: 'Not Random Act,' Police Say

Authorities are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one victim hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds in Northern Westchester. 

The victim was found by the intersection of Welcher Avenue and Washington Street in Peekskill.
The victim was found by the intersection of Welcher Avenue and Washington Street in Peekskill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Sunday, May 21 just after 7:30 p.m., when officers responded to the area of Sherman Avenue and McKinley Street in Peekskill for a report of shots fired, according to Peekskill Police. 

Once they arrived at the scene, police found a 53-year-old victim with numerous gunshot wounds in the area of Welcher Avenue and Washington Street. Officers then immediately gave them medical aid before they were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are still being treated. 

It is currently believed that both the victim and suspect knew each other and that "this was not a random act," the department said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE