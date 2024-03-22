Shell To Close 1,000 Gas Stations: Here's Why, Company Says

Shell made the announcement in its 2024 Energy Transition Strategy report, saying the measure is “in response to customer needs” and aimed at reallocating those resources towards EV charging stations.

Shell said it will close 500 stations in 2024 and the other 500 in 2025.

"We believe growth in oil demand is set to slow in the second half of this decade and could start falling in the 2030s because of increasing vehicle efficiency and growth in electric vehicles," the company stated in the report. "Today there are around 40 million such vehicles (BEVs and PHEVs) on the roads, with up to 275 million expected by 2030.

"The availability of charging points will be critical for the growth in electric vehicles."

There are more than 12,000 Shell gas stations across the US.

Specific stations slated for closure have not yet been announced.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.