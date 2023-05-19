Sexual Performance By Child: Man From Hudson Valley Nabbed On 17 Counts

David C. Mulhauser, age 41, in North Arlington in Bergen County, New Jersey, formerly of the Ulster County town of Gardiner, was arrested on Wednesday, May 17, by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

According to Lt. Joseph Sciutto, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, in August 2022, Homeland Security began investigating Mulhauser after they discovered him allegedly downloading numerous videos depicting explicit content involving children.

Earlier this year, Ulster County Sheriff's met with Homeland Security officials and joined the investigation.

In late February, detectives obtained a search warrant for Mulhauser's electronic devices and residence, Sciutto said. The search yielded evidence suggesting numerous videos of child pornography were previously downloaded onto at least one of his electronic devices.

Also found was an unlawfully possessed 9mm semi-automatic handgun with no serial number, commonly referred to as a "ghost gun," he added.

Additionally, with the assistance of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, detectives located a covert video camera disguised as a common smoke detector, Sciutto said. A forensic examination of the device determined Mulhauser allegedly used the device to unlawfully film a total of 21 victims at two separate locations in Ulster County from June 2022 through February 2023.

Mulhauser allegedly used the device to film others using the bathroom in his residence and co-workers at his place of employment in the Town of Shawangunk, Sciutto said.

All victims were eventually identified and notified.

Mulhauser surrendered to detectives on Wednesday and was charged with:

17 felony counts of unlawful surveillance

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Criminal possession of a firearm.

Mulhauser was released on appearance tickets.

