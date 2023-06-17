Fair 63°

SHARE

Sex Crimes Against Child: Accused Orange County Man Charged With 3 Felonies

A joint investigation by authorities has led to the arrest of a Hudson Valley man accused of sex crimes against a child, rape, and other charges.

Eduardo R. Martinez Rojas
Eduardo R. Martinez Rojas Photo Credit: New York State Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The New York State Police Child Abuse Unit (CAU) in Orange County announces the arrest of Eduardo R. Martinez Rojas, age 29, from the town of Woodbury on Friday evening, June 16. 

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services after receiving an allegation of an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old.

On Thursday, June 15, Martinez Rojas was arrested in Woodbury and arraigned before the City of Middletown Court on one count each of the following charges:

  • Predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony,
  • Criminal sexual act, a Class D felony, 
  • Rape in the second degree, a Class D felony, 
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. 

Martinez Rojas was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Tuesday, June 20.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Eduardo R. Martinez Rojas or knows of someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit at 845-344-5300.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE