Sewage Threat: Residents Warned To Stay Out Of Hudson River

The force main break was discovered at the Tarrytown Sewer Pump Station on Monday, July 10 following a sight inspection by the county's Department of Environmental Facilities.

The county's emergency contractor, ELQ, was then immediately called to begin repairing the 30-inch break at 6 p.m. on Monday. The repair was estimated by the Westchester Department of Health to be completed by Tuesday, July 11.

Because the force main break has forced partially-treated sewage to be released into the Hudson River at River Street in Sleepy Hollow, all recreational boaters and swimmers are being asked to refrain from any activity that would bring them into contact with the Hudson River from Yonkers to Peekskill until further notice.

Once the repairs on the force main break are completed, the county will conduct water sampling to make sure the water is once again safe, officials said.

"The samples will undergo a comprehensive evaluation, and based on the results, the Health Department will determine when it is appropriate to lift the advisory," county officials added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

