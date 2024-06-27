Severe Storm Knocks Out Power In Rockland

At around 7 a.m. Thursday, June 27, a total of around 35,000 customers in New York are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.
Most of the outages are in areas farther north with a combined 27,110 outages in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster counties.
Here's a breakdown by counties in the region:
- Orange - 12,374
- Dutchess - 11,459
- Westchester - 3,600
- Ulster - 3,277
- Putnam - 1,215
- Nassau - 1,191
- Rockland - 1,066
- Suffolk - 225
- Sullivan - 23
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
