Severe Storm Knocks Out Power In Rockland

At around 7 a.m. Thursday, June 27, a total of around 35,000 customers in New York are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Most of the outages are in areas farther north with a combined 27,110 outages in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster counties.

Here's a breakdown by counties in the region:

Orange - 12,374

Dutchess - 11,459

Westchester - 3,600

Ulster - 3,277

Putnam - 1,215

Nassau - 1,191

Rockland - 1,066

Suffolk - 225

Sullivan - 23

