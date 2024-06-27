Fair 69°

SHARE

Severe Storm Knocks Out Power In Rockland

Tens of thousands are without power after a severe storm swept through the Northeast overnight.

A downed tree on a home in the village of Goshen in Orange County on Tuesday night, June 26.

A downed tree on a home in the village of Goshen in Orange County on Tuesday night, June 26.

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Mark Lieb
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

At around 7 a.m. Thursday, June 27, a total of around 35,000 customers in New York are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Most of the outages are in areas farther north with a combined 27,110 outages in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster counties.

Here's a breakdown by counties in the region:

  • Orange - 12,374
  • Dutchess - 11,459
  • Westchester - 3,600
  • Ulster - 3,277
  • Putnam - 1,215
  • Nassau - 1,191
  • Rockland - 1,066
  • Suffolk - 225
  • Sullivan - 23

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE