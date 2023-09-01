Fair 74°

Serious Orange County Crash Injures 6, Including 12-Year-Old Boy

The New York State Police are investigating a serious vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley that injured six people and ejected two occupants, including a 12-year-old boy who had to be airlifted to a hospital. 

The vehicle following the crash. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Orange County on Route 17 near Exit 119 in the town of Wallkill around 8:15 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1.

A preliminary investigation found that a Honda Pilot vehicle traveling with six occupants exited the roadway and flipped several times, causing two of the occupants to be ejected from the vehicle, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

One of the ejected was a 12-year-old boy who was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in serious condition. The vehicle’s other occupants were transported for treatment at Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please call the State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300.

