Serial Burglar Of Monsey, New Hempstead Cemeteries, Synagogue Nabbed, Police Say

Maurice Deutsch, age 40, of Brooklyn, was arrested by the Ramapo Police on Friday, Nov. 10, for the burglaries that took place in Rockland County in the village of New Hempstead and the Monsey area.

According to Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin, of the Ramapo Police, on three occasions, Deutsch had entered a building on the grounds of a cemetery in New Hempstead and removed proceeds from a charity box.

In addition, Deutsch is accused of two burglaries of a synagogue in Monsey, Franklin said.

Deutsch was charged with burglary and five counts of petit larceny, police said.

He also had an outstanding bench warrant for similar crimes in the village of New Hempstead.

He was arraigned on all charges and released on his own recognizance for a future court date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.