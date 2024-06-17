Sergeant Indicted For Assault After Kicking, Punching Suspect During Hudson Valley Arrest: DA

Sgt. Hector Cartagena, age 55, of the Yonkers Police Department, was indicted on assault charges on Monday, June 17 in connection with an incident that occurred in Yonkers on Thursday, March 14, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, on the day of the arrest, the suspect allegedly led Yonkers officers on a high-speed chase after they received reports that he had stolen a vehicle. This pursuit eventually ended in a crash on Warburton and Glenwood Avenues.

At around 9:45 p.m., while the suspect was being placed into custody, Cartagena allegedly kicked him four times and punched him in the face ten times, fracturing his orbital bone, the DA's Office said.

Following the incident, the Yonkers Police Department's Internal Affairs Division began a preliminary investigation and found that Cartagena had utilized force in a "manner not consistent with department policies," according to officials.

The department later placed Cartagena on restrictive duty and referred the case to the DA's Office.

Cartagena was charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Second-degree attempted assault;

Third-degree assault.

In a statement, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said the Yonkers Police Department was instrumental in identifying the "alleged use of excessive force."

"Police officers are sworn to protect us and uphold the law. The Yonkers Police Department was proactive in identifying one of their officers as acting outside their training policies and promptly referred this matter to my office," Rocah said.

Cartagena will next appear in court on Wednesday, July 31.

As for the suspect who was allegedly assaulted, whose name was not made public, they are now being prosecuted by the DA's Office for grand larceny, assault, and reckless endangerment charges, officials said.

