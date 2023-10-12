'Senseless' Hudson Valley Road Rager Sentenced After Triple-Fatal Incident: DA

Anthony Jones, age 26, of Orange County, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 11 after being convicted of manslaughter and assault charges, according to the Orange County District Attorney.

Jones, a resident of Walden, was handed the maximum permitted sentence of five to 15 years for manslaughter and six years for the assault charges he racked up in an incident that happened two years prior.

According to his conviction, on Aug. 4, 2021, Jones was driving his Ford Escape east on State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill.

At approximately 7 p.m., between exits 118 and 119, he got angry at the driver of a van carrying eight people and decided to purposefully hit the van with his Escape.

Three people in the van — including the driver — were killed in the crash.

An additional five people were injured, four seriously.

Jones suffered pain in the crash, for which he was treated at a local hospital and released.

“This case is a reminder of the incredible tragedy that can be wrought in the blink of an eye,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

“While the sentence imposed in this case can never bring back the lives of those who were killed by the defendant’s reckless actions, it nevertheless holds the defendant accountable for his consequential choices.”

In August 2023, a jury trial found Jones guilty of second-degree manslaughter, along with both second- and third-degree assault. He will serve his two sentences concurrently.

Following his time in prison, Jones will be subject to three years of post-release supervision.

