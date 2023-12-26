Fog/Mist 45°

Seen Him Or This Jeep? Alert Issued For Missing 52-Year-Old From Hudson Valley

A 52-year-old man went missing in the region on Christmas Day and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Martin Pineiro Rabade

 Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department
Martin Pineiro Rabade, a resident of Saugerties in Ulster County, was last seen in his green Jeep Wrangler at about noontime on Monday, Dec. 25 in Rensselaer County in the town of Castleton-on-Hudson.

The Wrangler has a New York registration of HZH-8304.

He's described as being 6-foot, 230 pounds, bald with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, jeans, glasses, and black sneakers.

Any tips or knowledge of his whereabouts be called into the Saugerties Police Department at 845-246-9800.

