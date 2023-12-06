Seen Him? Missing 16-Year-Old Could Be In Hudson Valley

The NYPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating Kinje Mann who was last seen leaving his Brooklyn home on Thursday, Nov. 30 around 11 a.m., said the NYPD.

Mann is described as having a light complexion and curly blonde hair. He is approximately 5-foot-8 and 147 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweater and dark-colored jacket and was carrying two black backpacks.

His mother, Bristol Fahran, said on Facebook the teen may be camping in the Hudson Valley or elsewhere in the NYC metro area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X Platform at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential

