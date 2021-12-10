Contact Us
Threat Of Gun Violence Under Investigation At Two Area Schools

Zak Failla
A social media threat is making the rounds through several Hudson Valley school districts, authorities announced.

In Orange County, threats of gun violence at unspecified schools in the Cornwall and Monroe-Woodbury districts have been reported, though they were ultimately deemed not credible.

Police said that all threats have been investigated by area police and were ultimately determined to be a hoax.

In response to the threats, police beefed up security at both districts and put extra security measures in place as a precaution. 

