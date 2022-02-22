Threat Leads To Second Closure Of Hudson Valley Schools

Classes have been canceled for the second straight day in a Hudson Valley school district that was targeted by threats made on social media.

In Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie City Schools Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser announced that the high school and middle school would be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 23 for the second straight day after a threat was made on Snapchat.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, both the Poughkeepsie City and Wappingers Central school districts were forced to close some buildings due to threats made toward them.

In Poughkeepsie, no instruction will take place, and all after-school activities at both the middle and high school have been canceled.

“Please be assured that the safety and welfare of our students and staff remain paramount,” Rosser wrote in a message to the community.

“The Poughkeepsie City School District continues to work closely with state and local law enforcement in investigating this matter and strengthening our safety posture from outside threats.”

Rosser said that when students and staff return, there will be additional safety measures put in place as a precaution.

