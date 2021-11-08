Contact Us
Threat Leads To Lockout At School District In Hudson Valley

Harrison High School
Harrison High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester County school district was temporarily locked down after a purported anonymous threat was posted on social media seemingly targeting an area building.

In Westchester, the Harrison School District put emergency protocols in place early on Monday, Nov. 8 for all school buildings after there was a threat made targeting the high school.

As a precaution, all schools were locked down, which means that learning will continue as normal, but no one was allowed in or outside of the buildings. There was also an increased police presence throughout the district.

However, according to police, the threat was unfounded and was actually meant for a different Harrison High School in the Midwest.

“The Harrison Police Department has confirmed that the anonymous threat reported earlier today concerned Harrison High School in Evansville, Indiana, where an arrest has been made in this case,” officials wrote in a statement.

The lockout was lifted in the Westchester Harrison shortly after noontime. 

