Teachers In Hudson Valley School District Picket Amid Contract Dispute

Teachers from a Northern Westchester school district were back outside picketing on Monday morning amid an ongoing contract dispute.

For weeks, members of the Ossining Teachers Association, which represents teachers in the district, have picketed outside area schools on every Monday in an effort to call attention to their cause as they seek a new contract.

The picketing and protests have been happening every Monday morning during the new school year, as the teachers don Ossining Teachers Association (OTA) garb in a show of solidarity.

Teachers, counselors, social workers, therapists, librarians, nurses, and psychologists make up the OTA.

“We are PRO KIDS & PRO CONTRACT,” the group posted on social media last month. OTA showing their support for a fair contract before school this morning.

“OTA stands together every single day but on Mondays, we like to really show our solidarity and union spirit.”

