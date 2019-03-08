Contact Us
Schools

Superintendent Suddenly Suspended By Suffern School Board

Zak Failla
Suffern Schools Superintendent Douglas Adams with students.
Suffern Schools Superintendent Douglas Adams with students. Photo Credit: Suffern Schools

Suffern Schools Superintendent Douglas Adams has been suspended by the Board of Education for undisclosed reasons.

By a 4-3 margin on Thursday, March 7, the Suffern Board of Ed voted to suspend Adams, who will be replaced by district administrator Lisa Castaldo Green, who will serve as the acting superintendent pending further investigation.

In a statement, Adams’ lawyer, Richard Ellsworth said that the superintendent has brought two petitions to the State Education Commission.

The first was to remove School Board President Amani Messieha Dgheim from her office for “her unlawful actions,” the second was served on Thursday stating that the Board was “refusing to allow the superintendent to do his job according to law and to his contract.”

According to a lohud report , the Board members who voted to suspend Adams were Dgheim, Angus MacKenzie, Donald Cairns and Melissa Reimer.

“The charges have been reviewed by me and my client, they are completely false, trumped up and there are no specifics in any of them,” Ellsworth stated. “The charges are obviously retaliatory based upon the Superintendent’s petitions seeking to remove the board president and seeking the termination. The action is unlawful pursuant to state law and pursuant to his contract.”

