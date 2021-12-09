SUNY Chancellor Resigns Amid Backlash Over Cuomo Accuser Comments

Another domino has fallen in the wake of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual harassment claims by former employees.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, once one of Cuomo’s closest advisors, announced that he was stepping away amid calls for his resignation after he made disparaging comments about one of the former governor’s accusers.

Malatras’ resignation takes effect on Friday, Jan. 14.

“I have had no higher honor in my lifetime in public service than serving as the 14th Chancellor of the State University of New York," Malatras’ resignation letter began. "I'm proud to have been the first SUNY graduate ever to become Chancellor.

“I would not have had the chance to serve in the highest levels of state government but for my SUNY education. From humble beginnings, SUNY lifted me up and offered opportunity."

According to documents released by Attorney General Letitia James, Malatras targeted Lindsay Boylan, a former Cuomo aide, including one text that was sent to a group of staffers.

After Boylan called him out in a series of tweets, he texted to the group: “Malatras to Boylan: Go f___ yourself.”

Another message saw Malatras texting: “Let’s release some of her cray emails!” He also forwarded Cuomo aides a picture of a nuclear explosion with the word “kaboom” while discussing Boylan.

There was also audio released of Malatras reportedly berating a former staff member.

Malatras, who issued an apology last week after the report was released, said that the “recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction over the important work that needs to be accomplished as SUNY emerges from COVID-19.

“I believe deeply in an individual's ability to evolve, change and grow, but I also believe deeply in SUNY and would never want to be an impediment to its success.”

Tensions had been boiling around Malatras, with more than two dozen Assembly members signing a letter this week calling for the SUNY Chancellor to step down or be fired.

Despite the acrimony surrounding him, the SUNY Board of Trustees stood by Malatras through his resignation announcement.

"We want to thank Dr. Jim Malatras for his extraordinary service to the entire SUNY system,” they said in a statement.

"The past two years have been among the most trying in SUNY’s history — and Jim’s leadership and collaboration with our faculty and staff have allowed our institution to continue to thrive and serve our nearly 400,000 students at 64 campuses across our state safely and in person.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.