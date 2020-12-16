Some Hudson Valley Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Hudson Valley schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:
Westchester County
Scarsdale Public Schools, closed
Rockland County
South Orangetown Central School District, closed
St. Anthony's in Nanuet, closed
Orange County
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Middletown, closed
Putnam County
Dutchess County
Ulster County
Sullivan County
