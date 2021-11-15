Shots Fired Outside High School In Hudson Valley

Gunshots fired outside a Hudson Valley high school forced an area school district to cancel classes and parent-teacher conferences, district officials announced.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, there were reports of shots fired in Dutchess County outside of the Poughkeepsie High School on Forbus Street.

Two people were subsequently detained by police in connection to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Out of precaution, the district announced that high school students should not report to class on Tuesday, Nov. 16 for a scheduled half-day of classes. Planned parent-teacher conferences have also been postponed.

“Poughkeepsie High School building leadership followed safety procedures ensuring students and staff, still on-site, were secure using the district protocol for ‘Hold in Place,’” officials said.

“District and Poughkeepsie Police Department leadership are in communication and will continue engagement until the magnitude of the incident that took place on Forbus Street is better understood.”

Officials said that they would be meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the incident, identify additional procedures to protect the school community, and “develop a plan to support those adversely impacted by the incident.”

More information is expected to be released by the district on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

