Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Starts Due To Storm

The following school districts have announced closures or delayed starts for Monday, Dec. 2 due to the storm.

Westchester County

Croton Harmon School District, closed

Harvey School, closed

Iona Preparatory School, closed

Lakeland Central School District, closed

Mount Pleasant-Blythedale Union Free School District, closed

North Salem Central School District, closed

Peekskill City School District, closed

Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES, closed

Somers Central School District, closed

Yorktown Central School District, closed

Putnam County

Brewster Central School District, closed

Carmel Central School District, closed

Garrison Union Free School District, closed

Haldane Central School District, closed

Mahopac Central School District, closed

Putnam Valley Central School District, closed

Dutchess County

Arlington Central School District, closed

Beacon City School District, closed

Millbrook Central School District, closed

Pawling Central School District, closed

Pine Plains Central School District, closed

Wappingers Central School District, closed

Orange County

Cornwall Central School District, closed

Florida Union Free School District, closed

Goshen Central Schools, closed

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, closed

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, closed

John S. Burke Catholic High School, closed

Middletown School District, closed

Minisink Valley Central School District, closed

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, closed

Newburgh Enlarged City School District, closed

Orange-Ulster BOCES, closed

Pine Bush Central School District, closed

Tuxedo School District, closed

Valley Central School District, closed

Washingtonville Central School District, closed

Rockland County

Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay

Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay

East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay

North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay

Pearl River School District, two-hour delay

Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay

South Orangetown Central School District, two-hour delay

Ulster County

Ellenville Central School, closed

Kingston School District, closed

New Paltz Central School District, closed

Rondout Valley School District, closed

Sullivan County

Fallsburg Central School District, closed

