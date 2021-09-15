School Superintendent In Rockland Abruptly Resigns

A Hudson Valley school district is parting ways with its superintendent following the unexpected and abrupt announcement of his resignation.

The Clarkstown Board of Education in Rockland County announced that as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Schools Superintendent Martin Cox would be stepping down in an agreement that was approved the day before.

“I wish our students the very best with all their educational endeavors, both now and in the future. In addition, I am thankful for our teachers, staff, and administrators, whose daily efforts make a positive impact for students,” Cox said in a statement.

Cox had been superintendent at the Clarkstown Central School District since his appointment in 2016. Over the past year, he has drawn the ire of some outspoken parents over a lack of districtwide air conditioning, mask policies, and the starting date for classes.

There was also controversy over Cox’s handling of a student-made BLM presentation that was forced to be rescheduled without warning.

The Board of Education voted five to one in favor of supporting Cox’s resignation, which has been in the works for more than a week.

Jeff Sobel, the assistant superintendent for personnel, will serve as the district's acting superintendent.

“Mr. Sobel has agreed to fill this leadership position until an Interim Superintendent or a new Superintendent is appointed,” the Board wrote in a letter to parents. “We remain confident that a new Superintendent for our district will be in place for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.”

While transitioning to new leadership, the Board said that the district is working on keeping students and staff safe amid the pandemic, closing the learning gap, and addressing the social and emotional needs of students, staff and parents.

“We have allocated additional resources to address these priorities, with the objective of making certain that our students continue to receive the high-quality education for which Clarkstown is known,” the Board said.

“We thank Dr. Cox for his service to the Clarkstown Central School District over the last five years and wish him much success in his future endeavors.”

