Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Westchester School District Closes For 10 Days After Faculty Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
Schools

School Districts Announce Closures Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Daily Voice
The following schools and school districts have announced closures on Monday, March 9 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The following schools and school districts have announced closures on Monday, March 9 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Photo Credit: File photo

The following school districts have announced closures on Monday, March 9 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Westchester County

Scarsdale Public School District (Schools will be closed through Wednesday, March 18 after a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19)

Somers Central School District (Schools are currently scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, March 10)

Rockland

East Ramapo Central School District (All school district buildings will be closed and all activities canceled for Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, including all Staff Development activities scheduled for Tuesday)

Check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.