RCC Receives Largest Grant In Its 60-Year History

Rockland Community College has received what officials are calling the largest grant in the school’s 60-year history.

The $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, will support the development and implementation of the college’s five Academic Schools model while improving both participation and retention.

“As a recipient of this significant grant, Rockland Community College will be able to continue on the transformative path of reimagining programs, support services and instructional approaches based on ‘Guided Pathways’ which is reflected in our new model of five Academic Schools,” said Dr. Michael Baston, President of Rockland Community College. “With this funding, we will be able to ensure that every student who enters RCC will develop an academic and career plan that will allow them to be successful in their studies, become ‘real-world ready’, graduate and go on to pursue a career of their choice.”

The five Schools at RCC will help ensure that students have a strong and structured academic path and are equipped with the support services necessary to further their career goals.

As one of just 40 academic institutions nationwide to receive this grant, RCC held a celebration in honor of the milestone on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

“I want to thank everyone who was a part of the writing team that helped us secure this grant, in particular, Congresswoman Nita Lowey for her support,” said Baston. “This labor of love has brought us to this point, and we will prove that the ‘Can Do College’ can do it!”

