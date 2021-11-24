Racial Remark By School Staffer Prompts Student Walkout, Investigation

Students at a school in the area staged a temporary walkout in solidarity for a classmate after a staffer reportedly made a racially insensitive comment to a student-athlete in Westchester County.

An investigation has been launched at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, the school's president, Brother Thomas R. Leto, announced in a statement after the administration was made aware of the comment over the weekend reportedly made on Friday, Nov. 19, reporting it immediately to authorities.

In response, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, students staged the brief walkout in support of the student and to speak out against the incident.

Very few details have been provided about the comment from the school, and Leto’s statement only said that the employee’s behavior was “(such) that Iona Preparatory does not condone for its students and will not accept from its faculty and staff.”

The employee - whose name has not been released - has already resigned.

“One of the most important aspects of our school community — the acceptance and respect of every student — has been infringed upon," Iona Prep's statement reads.

"On behalf of the administration and staff, I am deeply sorry to this student and those most offended and negatively impacted."

