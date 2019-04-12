Principal Leaving Irvington HS For Job On Long Island

Irvington High School Principal David Cohen is officially leaving the district for a job on Long Island as of July 1.

Prior to joining the district in 2013, Mr. Cohen worked as the Principal of Midwood High School in Brooklyn, where he led approximately 4,000 students with a vast array of programs, including 18 AP classes.

Mr. Cohen also worked as an adjunct professor at Brooklyn College for six years, a high school math teacher and assistant principal at Robert F. Kennedy Community High School in Queens and as the CFO for Teach for America.

Kristopher Harrison, Superintendent of Schools, says the district will take the first steps toward identifying the new Principal within the next few days and that the district is prepared to ensure a “smooth transition” for students during the 2019-2020 school year.

“Obviously, we are very disappointed that Mr. Cohen will be moving on, but we thank him for his dedication to Irvington High School, its students and our school community,” said Harrison in a press release. “Please join me in wishing Mr. Cohen the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.