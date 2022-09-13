Power Outage Causes Closure At High School In Area

A high school in the Hudson Valley is closed on Tuesday, Sept. 13 due to a power outage.

In Orange County, Warwick Valley High School is closed for both in-person and remote learning due to the power outage caused by a blown transformer, the Warwick Valley Central School District announced.

"The power outage is isolated to Warwick Valley High School," the district said in an announcement on its website. "Therefore, this will not impact our other schools or students who attend morning or afternoon CTEC."

