Schools

Police Investigate Social Media Threat To High School In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
Ossining High School.
Ossining High School. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Police in Northern Westchester are investigating a social media threat reportedly made by a student threatening violence.

Ossining Schools Superintendent Raymond Sanchez and Police Chief Kevin Sylvester issued a joint statement early on Friday, Nov. 12 cautioning the community that a social media post threatening the high school was being investigated.

“Late on Thursday (Nov. 11) night we were alerted to the existence of a social media post from a person purporting to be a student at Ossining High School,” they noted. “In this post, the author threatens violence against the school and students.”

Officials said that they are working to investigate the incident “and maintain the safety of our campus, our first priority.”

Anyone with information regarding the threat is being asked to contact investigating detectives by calling (914) 941-4099.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

