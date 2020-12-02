Person Posing As Student Posts Lewd Photos At Area School's Zoom Meeting

A teacher in the Hudson Valley received an unexpected and unwanted visitor when a “Zoom-bomber” crashed her virtual class and displayed inappropriate images with students.

The Highland Central School District in Ulster County issued a report following the incident involving the middle school, where someone logged into a Zoom class posing as a student and displayed lewd images on their computer screen.

Highland Schools Superintendent Thomas Bongiovi said that once the teacher was made aware of the mischief, the person was removed from the Zoom immediately.

It is believed the person - who has not been identified - gained access to the class from a student who shared the Zoom link on social media, which allowed access to the class.

Bongiovi made note that it has become popular for some students to post links to their Zoom classroom meetings on TikTok and other social media platforms, which interfere with the security protocols the district put in place.

“I ask parents and guardians to please take a moment to speak with their children about being safe and responsible during online learning,” he said. “In order for us to keep all students and staff safe, I implore all students and members of our community to be vigilant in not sharing Zoom links outside of Highland’s Schoology platform.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.