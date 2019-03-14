Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Man Sentenced For Rape Of Young Girl
Schools

Pace University Ranks No. 1 In Environmental Law By US News & World Report

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Pace University's Elisabeth Haub School of Law
Pace University's Elisabeth Haub School of Law Photo Credit: Google Maps

US News & World Report has recognized Pace University’s environmental law program as the best in the nation.

The program, called the Elisabeth Haub School of Law (Pace Law), was first developed 40 years ago and has since become a “signature program” at the school. The program has recruited some top-rated faculty who are recognized scholars within the fields of climate change law, international human rights law and natural resources and food systems law.

“At Pace University, we prepare students to change the world,” said Pace President Marvin Krislov. “Our environmental law program, which trains attorneys for this critically important field, has long done world-recognized work. It is fitting that it’s now the top-ranked program in the country. Congratulations to our Law School’s faculty, staff, and students on this much-deserved recognition, and thanks to the Haub family for their commitment to the environment and to the Law School.”

For more information about the rankings, click here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.