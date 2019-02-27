Nyack College's Move Out Of Rockland Delayed

Nyack College is hitting the brakes on its planned move out of Rockland and into Manhattan as it faces a housing shortage.

Last year, Nyack College announced that it would be leaving the Hudson Valley and “returning home” to New York City to “pursue (its) mission of ‘preparing men and women to take the whole Gospel to the whole world.’

This week, Nyack College President announced that it will be holding off on the planned move because it lacks a place to house more than 400 undergraduate students.

“We have decided to continue undergraduate classes and residence life here on the Rockland campus for the fall 2019 semester,” he announced on the college’s website on Monday, noting that the school still needs to finalize acquisitions of property for dorms in the area.

“This was not our original plan nor our original timeframe, but we believe this course of action provides the time needed to both secure and build the residence hall and also give you the definitive information you need now," Scales' message continued.”

The change of plans will only impact undergraduate students, with all graduate programs heading to the Manhattan campus as originally planned. Despite the delay, the college is still expected to continue attempting to sell its 107-acre campus in Rockland County.

“First, it is clear that it will require additional time for us to finalize the acquisition of the Jersey City property that will become our residential facility for undergraduate students,” Scales stated “Let me repeat, we are finalizing this agreement and the property in Jersey City will be a wonderful part of your undergraduate experience at Nyack College.”

The college is still moving forward with its plans and is expecting to be ready for student housing by the 2020 fall semester.

“Make no mistake…Nyack College and ATS is moving forward with repositioning all programs to our Manhattan campus,” Scales stated. “There is no turning back. And God has affirmed this decision in numerous ways. Still, this adjustment to our plan provides the best possible stewardship of the Jersey City opportunity and more importantly, this adjustment best meets the needs of the students God has entrusted to us.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.