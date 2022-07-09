NY School District Responds To Teacher's Allegations Following Firing

A teacher from the region who was let go is making waves with allegations that he was let go for being a friend and ally to the school's LGBTQ community.

The incident began playing out in public in Suffolk County on Long Island when Smithtown High School East teacher Josh Tilton claimed on Instagram that he was denied tenure because of his beliefs.

Tilson, who worked closely with LGBTQ students, wrote on Instagram that a mural he created with his students was painted over once he was no longer at the building and pointed fingers at several administrators as "hating" the LGBTQ community.

The post sparked an uproar in the community and had many questioning school officials.

In response, school officials said the allegations are not true.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Secaur issued a statement in response:

“Although the district will not comment on a former employee, it is important to know that the claims this individual is making are extremely concerning and inaccurate," Secaur said. "It is unfortunate that he is trying to tarnish our reputation as the district has been and will continue to be strong advocates for all our students including our LGBTQ population."

Tilton on Instagram stands by his claims and posted the phone numbers of those administrators he believed were involved with the removal of the mural and his firing.

