NY School District Bans 'Squid Games' Halloween Costumes

A New York school district is barring some students from wearing Halloween costumes depicting characters from the controversial Netflix show “Squid Game.”

Citing the show’s mature and violent content, the Fayetteville-Manilus School District in upstate New York announced that three elementary schools will not be permitting costumes from the show, which includes gory versions of children’s games that are fictitiously played for a cash prize.

The move came after principals in the Onondaga County school district found that students were playing versions of the survival game based on the show at recess.

“We have observed that some students at recess have been playing a version of the squid game which is intended for mature audiences, ages 16 and older," Fayetteville-Manlius Schools Superintendent Craig Tice said. "Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school.

"Additionally, a Halloween costume from this show does not meet our school costume guidelines due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume."

School officials at the district said that they “wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume."

Tice also said that the district's guidelines include forbidding Halloween costumes with items "that can be interpreted as weapons" like toy swords or guns, and costumes that are "too gory or scary.”

“Squid Games” is rated for mature audiences by Netflix for its use of language, violence, sex, nudity, suicide, and smoking. Netflix says the show "may not be suitable for ages 17 and under."

