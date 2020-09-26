Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Two Hospitalized In Ramapo Crash
Schools

Northeast Region Well-Represented In New U.S. News & World Report Top 40 College Rankings

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
ee
ee Photo Credit: U.S. News

The five highest-ranked schools in U.S. News & World Report Top 40 National Universities Rankings are all in the Northeast.

The top five schools of the rating consist of:

  • Princeton University, first 
  • Harvard University, second; 
  • Columbia University, third;
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology, fourth (tied);
  • Yale University fourth (tied).

These rankings, which have been published for the last 36 years, are devised using seventeen different factors, including:

  • graduation rates
  • retention rates after the first year of study
  • social mobility
  • academic reputation, per an assessment survey
  • percentage of students who land a job in their field of study
  • class sizes
  • the ratio of students to faculty
  • percentage of faculty that is full-time
  • SAT scores of accepted students
  • graduate indebtedness
  • financial resources for students
  • alumni giving rates

The service's ranking of National Universities includes institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, along with masters and doctoral programs. 

  • 1. Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey
  • 2. Harvard University in Cambridge Massachusetts
  • 3. Columbia University in New York City, New York
  • 4 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts 
  • 4 (tie). Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut
  • 6 (tie). Stanford University in Stanford, California
  • 6 (tie). University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois
  • 8. University of Pennsylvania in Philidelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 9 (tie). California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California
  • 9 (tie). Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland
  • 9 (tie). Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois
  • 12. Duke University in Durham, North Carolina
  • 13. Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire
  • 14 (tie). Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island
  • 14 (tie). Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennesse
  • 16 (tie). Rice University in Houston, Texas
  • 16 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri
  • 18. Cornell University in Ithica, New York
  • 19. University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • 20. University of California—Los Angeles
  • 21. Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia
  • 22. University of California—Berkeley
  • 23. Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
  • 24 (tie). University of Michigan—Ann Arbor
  • 24 (tie). University of Southern California
  • 26 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 26 (tie). University of Virginia in Charlottesville
  • 28 (tie). University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill
  • 28 (tie). Wake Forest University in Salem, North Carolina
  • 30 (tie). New York University in New York City, New York
  • 30 (tie). Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts
  • 30 (tie). University of California—Santa Barbara
  • 30 (tie). University of Florida in Gainesville, Flordia
  • 34. University of Rochester in New York
  • 35 (tie). Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
  • 35 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia
  • 35 (tie). University of California—Irvine
  • 35 (tie). University of California—San Diego
  • 39 (tie). University of California—Davis
  • 39 (tie). William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.