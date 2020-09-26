Northeast Region Well-Represented In New U.S. News & World Report Top 40 College Rankings

The five highest-ranked schools in U.S. News & World Report Top 40 National Universities Rankings are all in the Northeast.
The top five schools of the rating consist of:
- Princeton University, first
- Harvard University, second;
- Columbia University, third;
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology, fourth (tied);
- Yale University fourth (tied).
These rankings, which have been published for the last 36 years, are devised using seventeen different factors, including:
- graduation rates
- retention rates after the first year of study
- social mobility
- academic reputation, per an assessment survey
- percentage of students who land a job in their field of study
- class sizes
- the ratio of students to faculty
- percentage of faculty that is full-time
- SAT scores of accepted students
- graduate indebtedness
- financial resources for students
- alumni giving rates
The service's ranking of National Universities includes institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, along with masters and doctoral programs.
- 1. Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey
- 2. Harvard University in Cambridge Massachusetts
- 3. Columbia University in New York City, New York
- 4 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts
- 4 (tie). Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut
- 6 (tie). Stanford University in Stanford, California
- 6 (tie). University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois
- 8. University of Pennsylvania in Philidelphia, Pennsylvania
- 9 (tie). California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California
- 9 (tie). Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland
- 9 (tie). Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois
- 12. Duke University in Durham, North Carolina
- 13. Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire
- 14 (tie). Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island
- 14 (tie). Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennesse
- 16 (tie). Rice University in Houston, Texas
- 16 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri
- 18. Cornell University in Ithica, New York
- 19. University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana
- 20. University of California—Los Angeles
- 21. Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia
- 22. University of California—Berkeley
- 23. Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
- 24 (tie). University of Michigan—Ann Arbor
- 24 (tie). University of Southern California
- 26 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- 26 (tie). University of Virginia in Charlottesville
- 28 (tie). University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill
- 28 (tie). Wake Forest University in Salem, North Carolina
- 30 (tie). New York University in New York City, New York
- 30 (tie). Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts
- 30 (tie). University of California—Santa Barbara
- 30 (tie). University of Florida in Gainesville, Flordia
- 34. University of Rochester in New York
- 35 (tie). Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- 35 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia
- 35 (tie). University of California—Irvine
- 35 (tie). University of California—San Diego
- 39 (tie). University of California—Davis
- 39 (tie). William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia
