Northeast Region Well-Represented In New US News Top 40 College Rankings

The five highest-ranked schools in U.S. News & World Report Top 40 National Universities Rankings are all in the Northeast.

The top five schools of the rating consist of:

Princeton University, first

Harvard University, second;

Columbia University, third;

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, fourth (tied);

Yale University fourth (tied).

These rankings, which have been published for the last 36 years, are devised using seventeen different factors, including:

graduation rates

retention rates after the first year of study

social mobility

academic reputation, per an assessment survey

percentage of students who land a job in their field of study

class sizes

the ratio of students to faculty

percentage of faculty that is full-time

SAT scores of accepted students

graduate indebtedness

financial resources for students

alumni giving rates

The service's ranking of National Universities includes institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, along with masters and doctoral programs.

6 (tie). Stanford University in Stanford, California

6 (tie). University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois

8. University of Pennsylvania in Philidelphia, Pennsylvania

9 (tie). California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California

9 (tie). Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland

9 (tie). Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois

12. Duke University in Durham, North Carolina

13. Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire

14 (tie). Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island

14 (tie). Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennesse

16 (tie). Rice University in Houston, Texas

16 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri

18. Cornell University in Ithica, New York

19. University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana

20. University of California—Los Angeles

21. Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia

22. University of California—Berkeley

23. Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

24 (tie). University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

24 (tie). University of Southern California

26 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

26 (tie). University of Virginia in Charlottesville

28 (tie). University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill

28 (tie). Wake Forest University in Salem, North Carolina

30 (tie). New York University in New York City, New York

30 (tie). Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts

30 (tie). University of California—Santa Barbara

30 (tie). University of Florida in Gainesville, Flordia

34. University of Rochester in New York

35 (tie). Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

35 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia

35 (tie). University of California—Irvine

35 (tie). University of California—San Diego

39 (tie). University of California—Davis

39 (tie). William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia

