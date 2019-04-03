Nanuet School District Decides On New Superintendent

The Nanuet Board of Education is turning to a familiar face to replace interim Schools Superintendent Mark McNeil.

The Board named assistant Superintendent Kevin McCahill as McNeil’s successor, effective as of July 1. McNeil had been the district’s longest acting superintendent before his retirement last year. He returned in the fall on an interim basis to help find his replacement.

While acting as assistant superintendent, McCahill also served as the district’s director of teaching and innovation for several years. He previously was an administrator in both the Nanuet and Pearl River school districts.

McCahill has signed on for a three-year contract that will pay him a $217,000 annual salary. He beat out several other qualified candidates to take over the helm of the Nanuet School District.

“I am grateful to the Board of Education for the opportunity to serve our Nanuet students, families, faculty and staff as superintendent,” McCahill said in a statement. “As a school community, we will work together to advance our mission to fully develop each student to succeed in a complex and interdependent world.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.