Ramapo Daily Voice
Kevin Bacon Gives Thumbs Up To Hudson Valley High School's Footloose Cast

Kathy Reakes
Kevin Bacon gave a shout out of encouragement to students at Brewster High School who are presenting a performance of 'Footloose.'
Kevin Bacon gave a shout out of encouragement to students at Brewster High School who are presenting a performance of 'Footloose.' Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore

Actor Kevin Bacon gave a thumbs up and encouragement to students at a Hudson Valley high school who are putting on a performance of "Footloose."

Bacon, who starred in the original 1984 movie, gave the shout-out on Instagram to the Putnam County performing arts students at Brewster High School after hearing they were putting on the musical drama that helped launch him to stardom.

"Break a leg, jump back, I know you'll be fantastic," Bacon said, referring to Brewster High School by name.

The star also laughingly said, "You're probably wondering who this guy is."

He ended with a "Knock Em Dead," comment. 

In case you haven't seen it, the movie tells the story of a city teenager who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, and his rebellious spirit shakes up the town.

The performing arts student are presenting the show at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25 and at 2 and 7 p.m., on Saturday, March 26 at the school located at 50 Foggintown Road.

Admission is $15 per person (Presale tickets only). For tickets, email BHS BoxOffice@brewsterschools.org

