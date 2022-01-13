Juvenile Charged For Making Threat To Area Elementary School

A minor has been charged after calling in a purported threat to a Westchester elementary school that led to a lockout.

Officials in Port Chester announced that a juvenile has been charged and taken into custody in relation to a threat made at Park Avenue Elementary School on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Police said that no further information will be released regarding the juvenile.

"As stated prior we take these incidents very (seriously.) Our Detective's conducted an extensive investigation to locate the caller and gather information to bring this to a successful conclusion.”

Following the threat and arrest, police increased their presence at school buildings in Port Chester with both uniformed and plainclothes officers on school campuses.

“All threats to schools are taken seriously, which is why the district in partnership with local law enforcement took the actions that it did yesterday for everyone's safety,” school officials wrote in a message to the community. "As we transition to a normal school day today, police will be present at and/or near all of our school buildings.

"We want once again to thank the Port Chester Police Department for their quick investigation and to thank our teachers, staff, leaders, families, and students for their patience and understanding.”

