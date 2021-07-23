Iona College, NewYork-Presbyterian Team For New Health School At Former Concordia Campus

Iona College is making good use of its new campus at the former site of Concordia College in Westchester, teaming with NewYork-Presbyterian to establish a new school of health sciences.

Officials announced the new union on Thursday, July 22, with the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences to be located on Iona’s campus on White Plains Road in Bronxville.

The new school was made largely possible with a $20 million gift from NewYork-Presbyterian. It is expected to begin classes at the Iona Bronxville campus in the fall of 2022.

According to officials, “the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences is expected to offer a new vision for collaborative health care education, modern workforce development, and community care.”

Iona College President Seamus Carey said that “The NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences will provide Iona students with the opportunity to complement their liberal arts education with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the health care industry.”

“This exciting new relationship with NewYork-Presbyterian is a unique opportunity to shape the future of Iona College, train the next generation of health care professionals, and support the communities we serve,” he said in a statement.

“Iona will offer cutting-edge education in the health sciences with an eye toward meeting the demands of the health care industry. I anticipate it will become a model for mission-based collaboration between higher education and health care in the service of the public good moving forward.”

Approximately 25 percent of Iona’s 2021 incoming freshman class are expected to pursue health sciences.

Officials said that the new school will “build upon Iona’s existing health science programs:”

Nursing (BSN);

Occupational Therapy (MS);

Psychology (BA, MA);

Social Work (BS);

Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology (BA);

Communication Sciences & Disorders (MA);

Marriage & Family Therapy (MS);

Mental Health Counseling (MA).

Plans for the future at the college include the following programs:

Nurse Anesthesia (MSN);

Clinical Nurse Specialist (MSN);

Medical Technician (BS);

Nursing Administration (MSN);

Nursing Education (MSN);

Physical Therapy (DPT);

Speech Therapy (MS).

“The pandemic has highlighted the critical need for health care professionals to be equipped with the training, skills, and flexibility to adapt and rise to new challenges,” NewYork-Presbyterian President and CEO Steven Corwin stated.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Iona College to develop the next generation of outstanding health care professionals to help us lead the way in serving our communities and providing the very best care to our patients.”

