Hudson Valley Teacher Wins 'Jeopardy!' Tournament

A teacher Northern Westchester students won the "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament, taking home a $100,000 prize.

Francois Barcomb, 50, of New Paltz, a physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School, in Montrose, entered the final with a commanding after day one of a two-day final competition between the three final contestants with a total win of $20,400.

Francois Barcomb

Filmed in April, Barcomb has had to keep whether he wins a secret.

The annual "Teachers Tournament," featured 15 teachers in total.

