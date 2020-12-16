Hudson Valley Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Hudson Valley schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:
Westchester County
Byram Hills Schools, teachers will post asynchronous work to their Google Classrooms for students to complete on their own time.
Edgemont Schools, closed
Greenburgh North Castle UFSD, closed
Pocantico Hills Central School District, closed
Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES, closed
Scarsdale Public Schools, closed
Somers Central School District, closed
Rockland County
South Orangetown Central School District, closed
St. Anthony's in Nanuet, closed
Orange County
John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen, closed
Minisink Valley Central School District, closed
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Middletown, closed
Tuxedo School District, closed
Warwick Valley Central School District, closed
Putnam County
Brewster Central School District, closed
Carmel Central School District, closed
Garrison Union Free School District, closed
Mahopac Central School District, closed
Dutchess County
Hayes Day School in Millbrook, closed
Pawling Central School, closed
Ulster County
Kingston School District, closed
Sullivan County
This story will be updated with additional school announcements. Check back for updates.
