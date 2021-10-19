Hudson Valley School District Ranks In Top 10 Nationally

A school district in the Hudson Valley is among the top 10 in the nation, according to a newly released ranking.

Each year, Niche issues its rankings of the top districts across the US, factoring in reviews from parents, students, and data from the US Department of Education.

According to Niche, ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and other data.

This year, in Westchester, the Scarsdale Union Free School District was the only one in the region to crack the top 10, landing at ninth overall.

Earning an overall "A+" grade, Niche touted the district's 13 to 1 student-teacher ratio, with students showing 90 percent proficiency in math and 87 percent in reading, according to state test scores.

Scarsdale was ranked as the best place to teach in New York and boasts the top-ranked district with the best teachers.

"Quite simply the Scarsdale Schools have been among the very best for decades," an alumnus said. "Scarsdale High has had the highest levels of academic achievement in the country.

"Having worked for three of the top private research universities in the US, if a family has high expectations and is ready to be supportive of the schools as well as their students, I can't think of a better school system in America."

The complete list of the US’ top schools can be found here.

