Hudson Valley High Schools Among Nation's Best In Brand-New U.S. News & World Report Rankings

The Hudson Valley is well represented in the brand-new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.

The criteria in ranking the more than 17,000 focused on six factors:

College readiness,

Reading and math proficiency,

Reading and math performance,

Underserved student performance,

College curriculum breadth,

Graduation rates.

College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, U.S. News & World Report said.

The data used was from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top-ranked school in the Hudson Valley is No. 13 Bronxville. It's followed by another high school in Westchester County, Edgemont, at No. 14.

The top-ranked school in the Hudson Valley outside of Westchester is Beacon High School, which is No. 51.

The Top 10 ranked schools in New York are:

1. Townsend Harris High School, Flushing, Queens

2. Brooklyn Technical High School

3. High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY, Manhattan

4. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College, Jamaica, Queens

5. Bronx High School of Science

6. Staten Island Technical High School

7. Stuyvesant High School

8. High School of American Studies at Lehman College

9. Brooklyn Latin School

10. Eleanor Roosevelt High School

For the complete rankings for New York high schools, click here.

The Top 10 schools nationally are:

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)

2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)

3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada

4. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)

5. School for Advanced Studies (FL)

6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (KS)

7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)

8. BASIS Chandler (AZ)

9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA)

10. Signature School (IN)

