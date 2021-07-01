Hudson Valley High School Student Performs National Anthem At Yankees Game

A Westchester high school student with autism took center stage at “The House That Ruth Built” as he wowed a capacity crowd singing the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium.

Ethan Dodd, a White Plains High School student who unabashedly loves music, earned a standing ovation from the Yankee Stadium crowd before the team took the field against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, June 29.

This wasn't the first time on the big stage for Dodd, who previously sang “God Bless America” during the seventh-inning stretch of a Mets game at Citi Field, and performed for the team in Queens during Autism Awareness Week in 2018.

Dodd, who is part of the high school’s orchestra, chorus, and mariachi band, proved to be the Yankees’ lucky charm, as they claimed an 11-5 victory over the Angels, ending a four-game skid that started with a sweep by the Red Sox over the weekend.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.