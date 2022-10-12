High School In Hudson Valley Names Class Of 2023 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

A high school in Northern Westchester has announced the two seniors who were named valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.

Yorktown High School announced that Ashley Song was named valedictorian and Daniel Sheinin was named salutatorian.

Ashley is a member of the varsity girls' volleyball team, the Math Team, and Science Olympiad, according to the announcement.

She plans to study mathematics in college and is still deciding where she will go to school.

"My family has always been supportive of me in education and beyond, and I am forever grateful for their guidance," she said. "My teachers have inspired me to learn from a wide range of subjects, which has gradually helped me understand the world a little better than before."

Daniel enjoys math and computer science classes and plans to attend college next year, the school said.

He was named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program earlier this year.

"I’m proud that I’ve managed to persevere through some rough patches while maintaining good grades," he said, of his proudest accomplishment during his time at school.

