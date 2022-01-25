Here's When SAT Will Go Completely Online, College Board Says

The SAT, a standardized test used for college admissions, is set to move to a completely digital format.

Students outside of the United States will start taking the SAT digitally in 2023, and in the US, the digital test will start being administered in 2024, the College Board announced on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to the announcement, a variety of other changes will be made to the exam.

The digital test will be shortened to about two hours instead of three, with shorter reading passages and topics that "will reflect a wider range of topics that represent the works students read in college."

Calculators will also be allowed throughout the entire math section.

Scores of the digital exam will be available within days, instead of weeks, the College Board said.

“The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” said Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at College Board. “We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform—we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible. With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs.”

The tests will continue to be scored on a scale of 1600 and administered in a school or in a test center with a proctor present, the College Board said.

