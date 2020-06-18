Here Are School Election Results In Rockland

Results from New York’s first all-mail school elections are trickling in as districts work to count the ballots.

As of Thursday, June 18, no school districts in Rockland have reported that their budgets failed, while many of the incumbent school board members look likely to maintain their seats.

In May, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order that said all school elections will be held by mail, later rescheduling them and extending the final date for ballots to Tuesday, June 16.

Some results are in, with others expected later in the week on Thursday or Friday.

In Rockland:

Clarkstown: Incumbents Zizette Deutsch (6,365 votes), and David Gosman (5,671) retained their seats ahead of candidate Philip DeGaetano (4,882).

Incumbents Zizette Deutsch (6,365 votes), and David Gosman (5,671) retained their seats ahead of candidate Philip DeGaetano (4,882). East Ramapo: No ballot information has been finalized.

No ballot information has been finalized. Nanuet: Incumbents Anne Byrne, Edward Dingman, and Lynn Fahmi were all re-elected with more than 2,200 votes apiece.

Incumbents Anne Byrne, Edward Dingman, and Lynn Fahmi were all re-elected with more than 2,200 votes apiece. North Rockland: No ballot information has been finalized.

No ballot information has been finalized. Nyack: Incumbents Beth Davidson (2,721), James Marshall (2,436), Jen Marraccino (2,395) kept their seats ahead of Leeann Irvin (1,625), and Steven Francisco (1,625).

Incumbents Beth Davidson (2,721), James Marshall (2,436), Jen Marraccino (2,395) kept their seats ahead of Leeann Irvin (1,625), and Steven Francisco (1,625). Pearl River: Kathleen Ann Kelley was elected to the school board with 1,505 votes, ahead of Daniel Hooker (1,039), and Eric Foote (485).

Kathleen Ann Kelley was elected to the school board with 1,505 votes, ahead of Daniel Hooker (1,039), and Eric Foote (485). South Orangetown: Christine Lee (3,133) and Leon Jacobs (2,040) ran unopposed.

Christine Lee (3,133) and Leon Jacobs (2,040) ran unopposed. Suffern: No ballot information has been finalized.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.