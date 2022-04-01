Former Rockland Educator Chosen To Lead School District In Westchester

A veteran educator has been named as the new head of one of Westchester’s most prestigious school districts.

In Scarsdale, the Board of Education announced that a familiar face in Dr. Drew Patrick is set to serve as the interim superintendent of schools as they look for a permanent candidate to fill the position vacated by outgoing administrator Thomas Hagerman.

“After identifying the Board’s criteria and priorities for an interim superintendent and soliciting community feedback, the Board worked to identify and vet appropriate internal and external candidates for the position,” officials from the Scarsdale School District stated.

“The Board unanimously selected Dr. Patrick as the best individual to lead the Scarsdale schools community at this time. Dr. Patrick understands the culture and values of our schools and is dedicated to the success of every student.

“He possesses a deep knowledge of, and true passion for, education, along with leadership expertise, a collaborative nature, and exceptional interpersonal and communication skills.”

Patrick touts more than 20 years of experience in education, and while serving as the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development in Scarsdale, he has been responsible for the recruitment, selection, induction, and retention of many faculty and staff across the district.

“Understanding that a change in executive leadership is significant for our entire community, we are confident that Dr. Patrick will provide important continuity for our students and schools in the year ahead, and we are delighted to welcome and work with him in this new role,” School Board President Karen Ceske stated.

Prior to his arrival in Scarsdale in 2016, Patrick worked in the Bedford Central School District as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment between 2008 and 2016.

He also was a former science, biology, environmental science teacher, and science department coordinator, and taught at the Clarkstown High School in Rockland County for four years.

The Board noted that Patrick received the NYS National Association of Geoscience Teachers Outstanding Earth Science Teacher Award in 2004 and the Science Teachers Association of NYS Outstanding Earth Science Teacher Award in 2001.

“Patrick currently an instructor for the Future School Leaders Academy program, a collaboration between Bank Street and the Center for Educational Leadership at PNW BOCES,” officials said. ‘His professional affiliations include serving as Treasurer of the Lower Hudson Council of School Personnel Administrators; member of the NYS Department of Education’s ESEA Waiver Renewal Think Tank; and one of four members on NYSED’s team at Innovative Lab Network. He also serves as a visit team leader for the Tristate Consortium.”

Patrick’s appointment is expected to be made official at the Monday, April 4 business meeting of the Board of Education.

