Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: As Rockland Cases Continue To Increase, Here's Latest Breakdown By Town
Schools

COVID-19: Two Nyack Schools Resume In-Person Learning, HS Remains Closed

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Nyack High School
Nyack High School Photo Credit: Contributed

Two schools in an area district have returned to in-person learning, though the district’s high school remains closed after new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Nyack Schools Superintendent James Montesano issued an update to parents over the weekend, after being forced to close off Valley Cottage Elementary School and the Nyack Middle School through Friday, Nov. 6.

Students were permitted to return to the school buildings as of Monday, Nov. 9 after being shut down for a week due to students and staffers possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

The Nyack High School will remain closed for in-person instruction through Thursday, Nov. 12, with students returning to the classroom on Friday, Nov. 13 with the “red cohort,” which will be an “A-Day.”

According to New York State’s COVID-19 schools “Report Card,” there has been a total of 13 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, with six teachers and staffers reporting confirmed cases.

Positive cases have been reported at Liberty Elementary School, the Middle School, High School, Upper Nyack School, and Valley Cottage School.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.